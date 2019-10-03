Reading the State Journal's Sept. 20 article, "3 billion fewer birds than 1970," I was struck by the last sentence that blamed habitat loss, cats and windows for dwindling bird populations.
As I drive around Madison, I see several buildings going up that are nothing but window walls, Exact Sciences among them. Then there is the high-rise project proposed for East Washington Avenue that faces its gigantic window wall onto East Washington.
Are architects too out of touch to make the connection between glass walls and dead birds, or are they just too egotistical to care about their impact on the environment?
While Exact Sciences saves lives inside its new facility, it will destroy avian lives outside. And pasting hawk and eagle decals on windows to avert this catastrophe is an after-the-fact effort to solve a problem that shouldn't have been created in the first place.
What on earth were Madison Planning Commission members smoking when they decided to approve the weaponizing of architecture against birds?
Margaret Marriott, Madison