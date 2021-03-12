 Skip to main content
Bird-safe glass won't stop cats -- Mark Dunavan
Bird-safe glass won't stop cats -- Mark Dunavan

The article in the March 4 State Journal about litigation over Madison's "bird-safe" glass ordinance raises some questions and concerns.

Are our flying feathered friends smart enough to avoid crashing into buildings of less than 10,000 square feet? I also wondered why the Madison City Council seems to consistently go out of their way to hamstring developers and development projects in Madison? Also, are the lives of a few birds more important than human beings enjoying a transparent, aesthetically pleasing view of the Capitol Square and the surrounding lakes?

If the powers that be are really serious about saving the lives of local feathered fauna, maybe they should consider implementing feline genocide. Cats, especially feral cats, are far and away the leading cause of violent bird deaths. I do not personally endorse the eradication of cats. My intent is simply to point out that the "bird-safe" glass mandate is a ridiculous and unnecessary ordinance, even if it is adjudicated by the courts to be deemed legal.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland

