Bird deaths a sign of climate change -- Carol Steinhart

I once saw a beautiful gannet lying dead on a Cape Cod beach. The Nov. 26 article "One tough bird," about Bonaventure Island's gannets, reminded me of it and, again, of how “everything is connected to everything else.”

In the 1970s, in the aftermath of the first Earth Day, botany UW-Madison professor Hugh Iltis would lecture about impending environmental catastrophes. He called birds the canaries in the coal mine and ended his lectures with a dramatic, “Well, folks, the birds are dying.”

It's gotten worse since then. At the apex of today's cascade of environmental crises that are killing the gannets are three that threaten the future of everything: climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution. I believe climate change is the most critical of these. We've just about run out of chances to salvage a stable, livable climate.

At the recent U.N. climate conference, President Joe Biden promised to lead on climate as he quietly approved new onshore and offshore petroleum leases and a huge offshore export terminal that won't be operational until 2027. We don't need that kind of leadership. We must stop new fossil-fuel production and infrastructure development now and act decisively to save ourselves, the birds and all the other species our hubris is taking down with us.

Carol Steinhart, Madison