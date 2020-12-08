Bipartisanship is not working for us -- Leonard Bohlman

If you want to know how "bipartisanship" works in America, keep reading.
After the GOP exacerbates problems instead of fixing them when they are in power, Democrats are elected promising a fix. The Republicans first refuse to cooperate and then offer an inadequate fix and by that time the situation is so dire the Democrats settle for half a loaf just for some relief.
When the inadequacy is exposed, the GOP and the progressives along with a big share of the press will claim both sides are equally to blame. This lowers faith in government, lowering voter turnout, returning Republicans to power and the cycle starts again.
Meanwhile, the headlines are filled with "partisan rancor," and readers have to get to the the sixth paragraph of a story before the nuances are explained.
The GOP loves "partisan rancor" because it returns them to power every time. If this were 1860, at the rate we're going we'd still negotiating the end of slavery in the name of "bipartisanship."
Leonard Bohlman, Waterloo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!