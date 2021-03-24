Bipartisanship is good to see -- David Faust

As a citizen frustrated by the rancor and animosity of our current political culture at both the state and national level, I am despaired by a lot of the news. Yet I have some reasons for optimism. Though it is easy to call out legislators you don’t agree with for their votes or partisanship, sometimes it is important to call out the good as well. Sometimes we can admit more bipartisanship is in our legislative bodies than meets the eye.
For example, the vast majority of bills in the 2019-2020 legislative session passed one chamber in our Legislature on a bipartisan vote. That’s not bad. Recent news articles also have emphasizing bipartisan bills making it to our governor’s desk.
Furthermore, my Assembly representative, Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, sent out his March email update in which he emphasized the bipartisan bills he had helped pass in this session. We could have more of this. The state should adopt electoral reforms to incentivize more bipartisanship in our elected legislative bodies.
But I’ll take this recent spate of bipartisanship as good news That's worthy of some praise.
David Faust, Poynette