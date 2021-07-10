Bipartisan budget is good for state -- David Certa

I recently saw that the new budget passed by the state Senate and Assembly was voted for by both Republicans and Democrats. I have to credit Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who has helped craft this bipartisan budget since the very beginning.

Our government is often wasteful in its spending. Obviously, our state and country have been through a difficult year and allocating every penny of our taxpayer money to the right direction is extremely important. After seeing much of the budget funding, I am grateful that Sen. Marklein took careful thought and spent our cash judiciously. He funded all the important things -- education, health care, roads and more -- while also providing billions of dollars in tax relief.

Obviously, some Democrats saw this was good, too, since this was approved as a bipartisan budget. It is great to see both sides of the aisle agree on something.

Overall, I’m thankful that our senator is leading the way in funding our state while also looking out for our hard-earned cash. It’s great to have a budget this year supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

David Certa, Shullsburg