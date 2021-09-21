 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Lueders: Release the name of Madison police officer in sex act video
0 comments

Bill Lueders: Release the name of Madison police officer in sex act video

  • 0

An article in Saturday's State Journal on the Madison police officer caught on video engaging in a sexual act in his unmarked squad car included Madison Police Lt. Michael Richardson's claim that the department is "taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust."

The article also noted that the department is refusing to release the name of the officer, who has been placed on paid leave (free vacation), or even reveal which district he works at or how long he's been a cop.

With transparency like this, who needs official secrecy?

Bill Lueders, president, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics