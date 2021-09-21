Bill Lueders: Release the name of Madison police officer in sex act video

An article in Saturday's State Journal on the Madison police officer caught on video engaging in a sexual act in his unmarked squad car included Madison Police Lt. Michael Richardson's claim that the department is "taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust."

Watch now: Madison police investigating officer caught on camera in apparent sex act Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."

The article also noted that the department is refusing to release the name of the officer, who has been placed on paid leave (free vacation), or even reveal which district he works at or how long he's been a cop.

With transparency like this, who needs official secrecy?

Bill Lueders, president, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council