A bill called the Credit Card Competition Act is being pushed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durban, D-Ill., and seeks to appease national big box stores at our expense. The bill includes new credit card routing mandates that give the government greater power over your personal and financial information.

Today, when you make a credit card purchase, the transaction is run over a network supported by your bank and a credit card company. But big box stores would rather this not be the case. Instead, they want to route your transactions over discount networks that are fraught with security issues. This saves them money but puts us at major risk for financial and personal identity fraud.

Not only is this risky, it’s also unprincipled. This would be yet another case of government creating regulations that favor one industry over another -- at our expense.

Local banks and credit unions in Wisconsin rightly oppose this bill because they know it’ll hurt their ability to provide secure transactions for their customers and make it hard to offer consumer benefits like rewards points.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has always been a small government conservative. I hope he’ll maintain that approach and oppose this bill.

Lou Kowieski, Oconomowoc