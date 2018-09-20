This past week I’ve made the rounds of my favorite bike and pedestrian paths around Madison and have been impressed how quickly the workers who maintain them have cleaned up and repaired the paths. Thank you.
These paths are used both for recreation and commuting. As commuting routes, they are an essential part of the area transportation network.
Unfortunately, the paths are some of the weakest links in the transportation network. They frequently are sited on low-lying areas that, while beautiful, are often prone to flooding. The extreme weather event that happened in August is expected to occur more frequently as climate change increasingly takes its toll.
It may be too late to fully stop these extreme weather events from happening, but a more pronounced shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources will help retard the worst aspects of climate change.
Implementing a revenue neutral carbon fee on fossil fuels, which would be distributed equally to all American household, will hasten the elimination of more dangerous carbon dioxide from spoiling the Earth’s atmosphere.
Members of Congress need to hear from their constituents that action is needed now to stop more carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere.
Bruce Kahn, Madison