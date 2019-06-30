The conversation about “bike-friendliness” most often involves the words "bike lanes." Many bicycle advocates show up to public meetings and fight to ensure that a strip of white paint is sprayed on repaved streets that includes a little bike-riding icon. Most regular cyclists appreciate the gesture.
In reality, bike lanes make cyclists less visible, more vulnerable to crashes and detract from the overall riding experience. When drivers are looking down the road for traffic, they are not looking in the bike lane or area closest to the curb, they are looking in the middle of the road for other drivers. The farther left you are, the more likely the driver will see you.
Furthermore, the area where bike lanes are located are the kitchen sinks of our roads. It’s where all the junk piles up including glass and debris, where car doors are flung open, and where cars and trucks are pulling in and out. Through "accommodating" bike riders with bike lanes, the passing clearance, on average, is reduced by about 18 inches.
Consider this before you start honking (assaulting) the bike rider in the middle of the road.
Ian Klepetar, Madison