Auto drivers should not stop and wait for bicyclists to cross a road where it is not required.

I know Madison is a "bike friendly" city and that is good. However, bike friendly does not mean stopping for bicyclists on busy streets when the bicyclists have stop signs. Bikes are following, in many cases, trails designed only for bicycles. They have stop signs for exactly the same reason roads designed for cars do.

When cars with the right of way stop on roads intersecting bike paths, they are not being "bike friendly." They are encouraging bicyclists to break the law and ride out into traffic. I just saw an incident where someone slammed on their brakes to allow a bicyclist to run through a stop sign. In doing so, the driver almost caused a rear-end collision.

Eventually a young child or adult will just go through the stop sign, fully expecting the car to stop. When the car doesn't stop, they could be severely injured or even killed.

Laws are made for car drivers and bicyclists. We all need to obey the laws posted for our vehicles. Being "bike friendly" should not mean being "bike deadly."

Dennis Papke, Madison