Biggest fraud came from fake electors -- William Babcock

The most serious election fraud in the 2020 presidential election involved 10 individuals gathering at the state Capitol to sign an official-looking fake document. It was an attempt to award the candidate who lost the election with the state’s elector votes. Such activity should concern everyone who voted in the election.

How is it possible that individuals, without any legitimate authority, could believe they have a right to ignore our votes and declare the winner regardless of the election results?

Investigation into this documented election fraud should be the top priority of any serious special counsel inquiry. That it isn’t reveals the current taxpayer-funded investigation for what it is -- a partisan witch hunt.

That one of the individuals who signed the fake certification serves on the state commission responsible for ensuring the integrity of our elections also should be of concern to all voters.

If it is determined nothing in current state law prohibits the execution of fake election certification documents, then it is vitally important to enact corrective legislation. State law must prevent something similar from being allowed to happen in future elections. Voters in Wisconsin should demand nothing less.

William Babcock, Madison