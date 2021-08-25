Big tip for waiter is poetic justice -- Bill Walters

"Service was good but we don’t tip sinful homosexuals." This note was written on a receipt that a Madison server received.
Sin is a fundamental tenet of many religions. It's highly likely the writer of the note is deeply religious. Whoever wrote the note, conveniently forgets that at some point in history their religion was subjected to such bigotry. Many people actually fled to America to escape oppression or suppression of their religious beliefs. They looked for the freedom to worship as they pleased and not be persecuted.
Why do the once-persecuted now feel free to be the persecutors? I'm pretty sure that is not what the Founders had in mind for the right of free speech. This type of persecution also contradicts the poem on the Statue of Liberty about "huddled masses yearning to breathe free."
When the post of the receipt was seen by the Facebook group "Do Good Wisconsin" they were able to rectify the injustice by collecting donations, and giving the server an extraordinarily good tip. Seems like poetic justice to me.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg