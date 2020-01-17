Big rigs to blame for damaged roads -- Andy Anderson

Last Saturday's letter to the editor “Hybrids must pay their fair share” illustrates a common misunderstanding of our transportation cost structure.
Where most other countries in the world rely on rail for transportation (especially for freight), the United States relies heavily on highways. Both the initial and maintenance costs of our highways are highly dependent on making the roadbeds able to withstand heavy loads.
Here’s the key point: Road wear and tear is all about weight per axle. Gas consumption -- and therefore gas taxes -- has little relationship to the cost of highway maintenance. If you want fairness, then gas taxes cannot be our primary source of funds for road maintenance.
If you have a cat (a Prius) and your neighbor has a dog (a big Ford pickup), you are not going to call and complain that the dog messes up your yard after a rain when your other neighbor has an elephant (an 18-wheeler that weighs 80,000 pounds). One can argue that the dog does four times the damage as the cat, but who cares? It’s the elephant that matters.
If you don’t mind subsidizing the trucking industry with your gas taxes, that’s OK, but don’t suggest it’s fair.
Andy Anderson, Blue Mounds