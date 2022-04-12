 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Big-money donors worse than grants -- John Montgomery

Legislators in one party rail against private companies that gave out grants to any municipality that applied for them to safely conduct elections during a period when COVID was rampant.

The legislators seek to prohibit such private grants in the future -- never mind what COVID might be like then -- arguing they facilitated people voting for the other party. But the grants went to all applicants big and small -- regardless of past voting patterns for Republicans or Democrats -- and all the grants did was make it easier (and safer) for people to vote.

Ironically, the same legislators do nothing to prevent big corporations, interest groups, and well-heeled donors from giving obscene amounts of money to their political campaigns. Yet, which activity is more likely to influence how a legislator votes, if not actually corrupt them, and is inherently partisan and undemocratic?

So which practice should be prohibited?

John Montgomery, Madison

