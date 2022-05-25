Big lie is an insult to Founding Fathers -- Donald Nelson

I was struck by Scott Frostman’s recent column, “Memorial Day should pull our nation together.”

He solemnly writes of "sacrifice," "honor," and "freedom" in a nation founded by "imperfect" humans. Americans, he claims, must reflect on our great "American experiment."

Ordinarily, these reminders would resonate with me. I am a 91-year-old who is thankful to this nation and who, as a youngster, saw my parents’ sacrifice up close when their eldest son didn’t return from war.

However, I get disgusted when Frostman quotes from the Declaration of Independence that “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” but fails to mention the elephant in the room: the big lie of a stolen 2020 election, a lie rejected in over 60 court cases.

Clearly, Frostman doesn’t want to write about the crossroads of honoring those who serve and honoring the legitimacy of the election. I’d be embarrassed, too, if the party I clung to worked to nullify the voices of 81 million citizens. I’d be even more embarrassed to lecture about the “cherished principles and goals set out by our forefathers” while backing a party as antidemocratic as the current Republican Party.

Donald Nelson, Wisconsin Dells