Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Americans have developed laws, institutions and practices that strengthen the ability of the governed, you and me, to provide our consent or dissent of government policies. This democratic input from citizens is in danger.

The "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, is so dangerous because democracy requires all citizens to recognize a shared reality when we are working together. Democracy requires citizens to recognize basic facts, events, and laws as reality when we develop ways of changing reality to solve problems, and create equality, security and prosperity. Only then can we act together to govern ourselves.

The big lie, the big liar (Donald Trump) and his supporters make it impossible for democracy to function as a way of life that empowers citizens to free themselves and others from fear of neglect, exploitation and tyranny, allowing all to prosper.

We cannot vote for the big liar, or little liars who repeat the big lie, but must vote for representatives at all levels who will protect democracy.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo