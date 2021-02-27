Big lie based on lots of little ones-- Mark K. Allen

The "big lie" about the November presidential election rests on a foundation of little lies.
This includes the little lies that election laws were changed, that election rules were not followed, that absentee ballots are not as secure as in person voting, and that ballots were mishandled. They all contributed to a belief that the election itself was suspect. In some cases, the lies are not told. They are just inferred by citing "questions." The baseless questioning and the little lies must stop.
The truth is: Election workers and officials worked hard to ensure the integrity of the results. Votes were recounted, and courts challenges were adjudicated. We know that the November election was secure and accurate, and that Joe Biden was properly elected as our president.
We now have a responsibility to call out these little lies that eat away at people's faith in our elections. Our representatives at the national, state and local levels must be challenged when they tell these little lies. They need to show proof of their claims or to admit that they have no proof. No one should be allowed to deny the truth in an outlandish conspiracy based on lies.
If we hold fast to the truth at every level and expose the cancer of little lies, the big lie of a stolen election will itself fall to truth.
Mark K. Allen, Madison