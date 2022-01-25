Biden's weakness emboldens Putin -- Terrence R. Wall

President Joe Biden may have accidentally sparked the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President George H.W. Bush did the same thing with his silence allowing Saddam Hussein of Iraq to mass his troops on the border of Kuwait. Hussein took silence as an implicit OK to invade. Likewise with President Franklin Roosevelt and his constantly saying that the United States would never get involved in fighting Hitler. Only President Ronald Reagan avoided this error by making it clear that the Soviets would suffer irreparable harm should they attack.
No matter what Biden says now won’t matter. Now the only thing Biden can do is take real action in support of Ukraine. (The Russians already got away with the theft of part of Ukraine when Biden was vice president.) Recall that Hitler also tested Great Britain’s resolve with first annexing Austria, then invading part of Czechoslovakia, then invading more. When the other nations of Europe did nothing, Hitler invaded the rest of Europe because the message was that they would do nothing.
Weakness invites attacks by bullies.
Now is the time for action -- not pulling diplomats and their families out of Ukraine, which says "we’re expecting an invasion."
Terrence R. Wall, Madison