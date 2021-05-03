Biden's spending is going too far -- Bob Drane

After listening as an independent centrist to Joe Biden’s 100-day speech, I’m fearful that two of my favorite Democratic presidents are about to be cancelled for good.
This includes Bill Clinton with his declaration that “the era of big government is over,” and John F. Kennedy whose famous inaugural call has now been reversed to: “Ask not what you can do for your country, but what your country can do for you.”
While many of his listed goals are laudable, why should anyone believe that the D.C. bureaucrats would be capable of spending $6 trillion of our tax dollars in an effective and efficient fashion? Or that this quantum leap in spending won’t result in higher consumer prices today and even greater deficits and debt payments tomorrow?
America was built by individual initiative and accountability, not by a central government promising to solve every problem for every identity group in exchange for their votes.
C'mon, man, how about a dose of realism?
Bob Drane, Middleton