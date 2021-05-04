Biden's speech was inspirational -- Russell Pope

I watched and heard one of the most stirring pollical speeches in my long lifetime last week. In the past, President Joe Biden’s speeches have seemed a bit awkward but insightful. Last week, I found his address to be incredibly effective.
He addressed our nation’s challenges, but more importantly the promise of a greater future. His vision was expressed more effectively than I could have imagined. He touched on our nation’s problems, but more importantly our promise. This was not a political speech as much as it was a conversation with our citizens. I believe that this address will be long recognized as among the most honest, most effective political speeches in memory.
He set the objective as one of cooperation with those who represent a different perspective, to the betterment of our nation as a whole.
Russell Pope, Middleton