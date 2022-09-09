Biden's speech didn't help unify -- Cliff Lewis

President Joe Biden's recent speech to the nation belongs on something like "Saturday Night Live." After referring to himself as the president who is going to unify the country, it became quite clear his goal is the opposite.

Referring to the opposition party as extremists, he went on to explain that "this is a country of laws." Interesting to note that under cities controlled by his party, crime has soared. The southern border is open to illegal immigrants, drug dealers and human traffickers. Americans are dying in record numbers due to the Fentanyl influx. And the best he can do is come up with a scheme to unfairly cancel student loans in exchange for some more votes.