Biden's policies don't affect gas much -- Steve Freson

In response to the March 31 letter to the editor "Biden is making inflation worse," I note that presidents can only do a few things to impact gas pricing: release oil from the strategic reserve, increase gas tax or engage in conflict in an oil producing region.

Biden is making inflation worse -- Wayne Alden Every American citizen must realize that the inflation woes we are experiencing in every sec…

Canceling Keystone XL or limiting oil drilling are long-term future impacts, not short-term. OPEC and current prices per barrel have a much quicker impact on the price of gas. In fact, if one were to research gas prices over time, it rises and falls with the price per barrel in both conservative and liberal administrations.

But there are anomalies, refinery outages and the yearly octane switchovers that have an immediate impact. Plus, keep in mind this is occurring all over the world, not just in the United States. Biden has no impact in Japan.

The interesting thing about supply and demand is that we the people are responsible for the rise and fall of goods, services and prices. This is called freedom and capitalism.

As of April 1, 430,000 jobs were added, unemployment fell to 3.6%, and the jobs added were in a broad section of the economy. I am hopeful that recovery is working and grateful the American Rescue plan helped many Americans.

Steve Freson, Merrimac