Biden's policies damaged nation -- James Thomas

In the past two years, I truly feel the Biden administration has done irreparable damage to this nation.

They have labeled 74 million-plus conservatives as domestic terrorists because Republican voters don't agree with their socialist agenda. They have destroyed our energy independence so we are now dependent on foreign oil. President Joe Biden has drained our strategic oil supply. They believe we will be able to meet our electrical grid demands with wind and solar power. This will never meet our demand on the grid.

They have put us so far in debt that our grandchildren's children will still be paying off the national debt. This in turn has caused a considerable rise in inflation. We no longer have equal application of our laws. You get treated one one way if you are a Democrat, and another way if you are a Republican.

Our public schools are not teaching our children what they need to be able to lead a productive life. This woke ideology and gender affirmation have no place in our schools. This administration seems to think this country is evil and racist. If that's so, then why are migrants pouring over our border by the thousands to get into a "horrible" country?

James Thomas, Madison

