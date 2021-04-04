Biden's plan will help middle class -- Steve Pearson

As President Joe Biden introduces his infrastructure plan, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., goes on record immediately stating Republicans will oppose it.

This infrastructure plan could be the best thing for the American middle class in 75 years. Republicans strongly oppose the idea, showing no regard for the middle class or American infrastructure, only citing their opposition to reversing Donald Trump's huge tax cuts on the wealthy.

We know Republicans are not fiscally conservative. They proved that under Trump. Plus trickle-down economics has been clearly disproven. Opposition to the much-needed infrastructure plan must either be due to a perceived threat to the flow of dark money from wealthy donors whose taxes would increase or a desire to keep the middle class suppressed.

Working-class Americans need to let Congress know they favor this plan to revitalize American infrastructure and the American middle class. We can't let the "party of no" control America's future because they have no vision -- no viable ideas on infrastructure, health care, saving Social Security and Medicare or controlling a pandemic.

Republican ideas from the past 40 years have been wars, tax cuts for the wealthy, voter suppression and border walls. We can do better.