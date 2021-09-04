Biden's plan isn't a new New Deal -- Mark Koerner

It now looks like President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will make it to the finish line — which may be all to the good. But Democratic Party politicians and activists are badly mistaken if they think Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan will achieve anything like the iconic status of the New Deal.
This is partly because Biden's plan is considerably less ambitious, but other forces are at work as well. One is that, since the 1970s, the federal government has perfected the art of not spending its own money. Rather than utilizing its own agencies to spend federal dollars, the government increasingly farms the money out to state governments, county governments, nonprofits and for-profit private contractors. These other organizations receive federal money, distribute it as directed, and then inevitably get the credit for helping people in need — and also for building schools, bridges and airports.
The upshot: Few of the ultimate beneficiaries ever learn that it was the federal government that helped them.
A disguise-the-dollars spending strategy may fit in well with the latest fashions in public administration, but it is not a good way to create a lasting historical legacy.
Mark Koerner, Madison