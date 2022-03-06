 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden's pick won't make court better -- Wayne Shockley

We have a big problem in America with distrust of our institutions. It ranges from attacks on voter fraud or voter suppression to attacks on critical race theory.

President Joe Biden's recent nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is just going to make it worse. By all indications she is a fine judge and may do a good job on the court. But Biden made it very clear that her race and gender were absolute requirements for nomination. Men, whites, Hispanics and Asians were not considered.

The Supreme Court makes decisions that can have a significant effect on our lives and the welfare of our country. We need judges who can best apply the Constitution and the law to some very important issues. How can we be sure that the best candidate was not among the many who were rejected, because that candidate was the wrong race and gender?

But it gets worse. When we see that judicial appointments are essentially political payoffs to pressure groups and parts of a voter coalition, it is natural to lose respect for the courts. It is one more reason to distrust our institutions. It is one more motivation for people to support demagogues such as former President Donald Trump.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

