Biden's loan debt program is wrong -- Susan Kennedy

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is the wrong decision for the wrong reason at the wrong time. No matter the angle, it reeks of faulty reasoning.

The wrong reason: Approached from a fairness standpoint, the government is “robbing Peter to pay Paul." Not everyone is meant for college. Many attend technical or trade schools or work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Those jobs contribute a great deal to society. Why choose the segment of society that will earn more money and give them a break that others don’t get? How can Biden expect the “have nots" to help pay for this.

The wrong time: In case Biden doesn’t realize it, we are all fighting the effects of inflation. Why add to the national debt now when every one of us is struggling?

The wrong decision: This is not a good decision at a time when our country is so deeply divided. That division will only be strengthened by favoring one group over another. Lest Biden be accused of cherry picking select groups, he owes his allegiance to each and every citizen.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg

