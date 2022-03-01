Biden's leadership supports Ukraine -- Louise Lund

I feel like we have dodged a bullet.

As the horrors of war are unleashed in Ukraine, we watch as the country bravely decides to protect itself against the far superior Russian armies. The reactions of our leaders are startling.

My admiration for President Joe Biden's political talents is increasing. Watching his ability to pull NATO back together, especially after his predecessor tried hard to destroy it, is just amazing. Biden's crew has managed to preempt many of Russia's secret attempts to cause confusion and create excuses for surprise attacks.

Closing off many of Putin's pipelines to the global economy seems to be working. And gleaning support from neighboring countries to welcome refugees from Putin's war says so much. Biden put together as strong a package of support as possible. It makes us proud to be American.

But hearing about the former president's comments sent chills down my spine. Donald Trump called Putin and his warring attacks "genius" and "pretty savvy" and said "how smart is that." Trump obviously admires Putin for attacking Ukraine. It frightens me to think of the disaster our response to Ukraine would be if he were still in the White House.

Thank you, President Biden.

Louise Lund, Madison