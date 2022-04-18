Biden's leadership deserves thanks -- Bob Vetter

In these challenging times, we tend to forget to say "thank you" for the positives in our lives.

Americans have enjoyed positives such as increases in employee wages from 2021 to 2022, a dramatic drop in the unemployment rate and an increase in the stock market. Many factors contributed to these results, but at least some of the credit goes to President Joe Biden’s leadership, and for that I’m thankful.

Just as important, he has shown political courage and moral character during his presidency by:

Opposing efforts by some GOP politicians to restrict the voting rights of some Americans.

Supporting the LGBTQ community by condemning political attacks on these Americans.

Ensuring the appointment of America’s first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Skillfully building a strong coalition of allies and partners to support Ukraine’s self-defense against Russian aggression, and identifying Vladimir Putin for what he is: a war criminal.

He has done all this without attacking or bullying his political adversaries or America’s allies. President Biden has led by example, and for this I’m thankful.

Our problem seems to be that few Republicans are willing to follow Biden’s example and instead are following the example of former President Donald Trump and his acolytes, who can’t even bring themselves to condemn Putin.

Bob Vetter, Madison