Biden's lack of polish is troubling -- Bob Hartwig

I watched the town hall meeting with President Joe Biden last week. I was dismayed. This is our chief executive and commander in chief?
Not only did he meander around the questions, but his broken sentences drifted to other subjects before he could try to bring himself back on track. It was troubling. He apologized more than once for going on and on, and for saying things he would probably get in trouble for.
At one point he said no vaccine was on hand when he took office, which is not true. COVID-19 shots began weeks before he was sworn in. A distribution plan was in place, which he also denied, saying the previous administration had no plan.
I am worried about the direction for our country with this unpolished, aging and often confused individual who is referred to as the most powerful person in the world.
Bob Hartwig, Madison