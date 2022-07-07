Biden's economic policies don't work -- Mark Dunavan

Are progressives born without any commonsensical economics in their DNA, or does persistent anti-capitalist propaganda take a toll on their developing brains?

A case in point would be the Biden administration's disastrous energy policies. From day one, through both words and deeds, Biden and his minions have conducted a full-scale assault on the American fossil fuel industry. Besides cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, he paused new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters a week later.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been weaponized to achieve progressive political goals at the expense of all Americans. A specific target for the EPA has been the small U.S. refineries, which produce much of America's gasoline and diesel fuel. The Securities and Exchange Commission has introduced measures to make it more difficult for the oil and gas industry to access funds in the capital markets.

After doing everything in his power to constrict fossil fuels, Biden is now threatening a windfall profits tax on oil and gas production. In what world does increasing taxes on profits derived from a specific product lead to an increase in the supply of that product? Unbelievable.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland