Biden's border policy had failed -- Wayne Alden

When it comes to immigration, it is imperative that we take a very serious and close look at where we have been, where we are going and how are we going to get there.
The Biden administration has ignored our federal immigration laws and has exacerbated the situation for all Americans. This flawed and illegal mindset must stop. We are a nation of laws, which protect the innocent and punish the lawbreakers. If this continues, we will witness a lot more lawlessness.
Former French President Charles DeGaulle is quoted as saying these true and profound words: "I have come to the conclusion that politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians." Politics must be ultimately left to the people who have logical ideas to make our republic better. Allowing illegal immigrants to cross the border without proper documentation is clearly wrong.
There's no right way to do the wrong thing.
Wayne Alden, McFarland