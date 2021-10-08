 Skip to main content

Biden's bill builds American dream -- Beverly Pestel
Lots of negotiating has been going on with President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" human infrastructure bill. Not a single Republican will vote for it, and Democrats are working on coming to agreement on the details.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a major holdout, says that the current $3.5 trillion price tag would encourage an “entitlement society.” That comment is more in concert with the Republican talking points than those of the Democrats.

So, let’s take a look at entitlement versus economy building. Is providing two years of pre-K education a handout to working Americans or an opportunity to give children a head start on being productive, economy-building citizens? Is providing two years of post-high school education a handout to teenagers who don’t want to go to work or an opportunity for them to prepare for the living-wage jobs of the future? Is affordable housing a gift to the undeserved or an opportunity for low-wage families to build equity for a self-sustaining future? Is subsidized childcare/eldercare a handout or the required ticket allowing millions to join the workforce?

We shouldn't continue down the Republican road of denying working Americans the American dream, when we can transition to policies to build our economy for everyone.

Beverly Pestel, Richland Center

