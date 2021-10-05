Biden's behavior isn't impeachable -- Bill Walters

Sunday's letter to the editor " Biden could face impeachment soon " was yet another letter concluding that President Joe Biden should be impeached. It was also yet another letter that doesn't know or care about what is impeachable.

Just because Trump was impeached twice for meeting impeachment criteria does not mean President Biden should be impeached for what one does not like about him or his administration. If there were truly some reason to impeach Biden, the process would be underway. In fact, some members of Congress have been trying to draft Articles of Impeachment for several months now. It's gone nowhere, and not because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. There is just nothing to see.