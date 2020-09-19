Biden will protect benefit programs -- Irwin Kass

It is curious why people receiving or who soon will be receiving Social Security income, Social Security disability payments or Medicare could vote to re-elect President Donald Trump.
He is on pace to defund these programs. Yet a sizable portion of his support comes from voters receiving such benefits. Joe Biden has pledged to save and moreover strengthen these entitlements without affecting the budget deficit.
It would seem Trump supporters would want to vote in their self-interest? Are they confused? That would be understandable because Trump is a master at causing confusion.
If they and their families focus on what’s best for them in the long run they should vote for Biden. If they don’t care whether they receive such benefits or not then voting for Trump makes sense.
Irwin Kass, Madison
