Biden will lead on environment -- Will Busse

Last month, President Donald Trump claimed to be "number one since Teddy Roosevelt" with respect to environmental achievements.
Despite being colossally untrue, the president's statement felt rather encouraging. It reveals Republicans' awareness that environmental concerns are becoming a priority for voters. For too long, addressing climate change has been dismissed as being overly expensive. But now, we are seeing that the economic cost of maintaining the status quo is exponentially higher. In the last several years, climate change-related natural disasters have cost the United States around $100 billion annually. This will rise significantly in the years ahead.
I am hoping that some Republican loyalists would consider voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming election. This may require great honesty and courage, but President Trump cannot provide the leadership we need at this critical juncture.
His plan to expand fossil fuel use is shortsighted and disastrous for the environment and the economy. The current system provides federal subsidies for oil, gas, and coal -- on top of the growing deluge of government funds necessary to recover from the environmental disasters they cause. This doesn’t remotely resemble the Republican ideal for efficiency in government.
Put our future over party loyalty and vote for Biden.
Will Busse, Fitchburg
