Biden, Trump too old to be president -- Mark Stauffer

At the time of the next presidential election, Joe Biden will be 81 and Donald Trump will be 78.

I am now 70. Though I am healthy and fit for a person my age, I know without doubt that were I elected president (I am not running) the job would require much more energy than I could muster.

The Constitution says a president must be at least 35 years old but sets no maximum age. Given that the average lifespan of an American in 1776 was 35 years, the Founding Fathers likely dismissed any concerns related to a president being too old to meet the demands of the job.

We must recognize that, in addition to experience, wisdom, intelligence, character and confidence, a presidential candidate should have energy, vitality and patience. These latter three are very hard to maintain as one ages. I believe that so much that I will never again happily vote for a candidate who is older than I am.

For those people who disagree with my opinion, I offer up the varied shortcomings displayed by the last two presidents. Regardless of your political affiliation, I urge you to support candidates who are best qualified to take on the onerous position of U.S. president.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon