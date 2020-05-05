Biden, Trump should release documents -- Claude Smith

COVID-19 has forced our divided Congress in Washington to come together in a bipartisan manner to provide financial relief to the nation.
Now there is another problem -- the sexual assault allegations involving Joe Biden -- that also can be resolved in a bipartisan manner. Let's have Biden release his sealed Senate papers at the University of Delaware and Donald Trump release his tax returns.
That would be a win-win for both camps, while voters will have the final say in November.
Claude Smith, Madison
