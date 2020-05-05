Biden, Trump should release documents -- Claude Smith

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

COVID-19 has forced our divided Congress in Washington to come together in a bipartisan manner to provide financial relief to the nation.

Now there is another problem -- the sexual assault allegations involving Joe Biden -- that also can be resolved in a bipartisan manner. Let's have Biden release his sealed Senate papers at the University of Delaware and Donald Trump release his tax returns.

That would be a win-win for both camps, while voters will have the final say in November.

Claude Smith, Madison