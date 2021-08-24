Biden to blame for Afghanistan mess -- Jan Somerfeld

There is plenty of blame to go around for the mess in Afghanistan. Our presence there continued under four presidents yet barely impacted the lives of many Americans. Life is good and there have been no attacks on our homeland since 9/11.
Yet 2,400 of our brothers and sisters died fighting this endless war, and thousands returned home with life-changing injuries. Regardless of our political “stripes,” most of us believe it was time to end this futile endeavor. We believed the “suits” in Washington had a plan to do just that.
They did not.
Perhaps we didn’t exercise due diligence in electing them. But that was no easy task given the one-sided perspective we were given of candidate Joe Biden. Most journalists did not do their job of asking questions and pushing for answers.
We now have a botched American withdrawal and President Biden refuses to assume any responsibility for the mess, blaming former President Donald Trump. There was no need to honor any Trump deal. Since Biden’s first day in office, he has cancelled most of Trump’s policies. Why wade into withdrawal from Afghanistan now -- even linking our pullout to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 -- and without a carefully laid out plan?
It is time for President Biden to level with all Americans. How are we going to resolve the withdrawal from Afghanistan? I would also be interested in his plans for the border crisis, inflation, deficit spending and our loss of world standing.