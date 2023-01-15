Biden records show a double standard -- Bruce Longfield

On Aug. 8, former President Donald Trump had his home invaded during a surprise raid by federal agents who seized classified presidential documents.

A follow-up review of the search warrant suggested the FBI may have had no legal right to initiate the search. This raid suggests serious, third-world politics like the weaponization of the FBI for political reasons and a lack of government accountability.

We now have the recent revelation that President Joe Biden was found to have classified government records at his office in Washington and his home in Delaware. This issue was a perfect opportunity for Biden to use his “I didn’t know” excuse. Talk about a politically motivated double standard.

It sounds like "sleepy Joe" may need some of Trump’s lawyers. To quote Shakespeare, "A plague on both your houses."

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

