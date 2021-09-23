Biden plan will keep US competitive -- Ross Metzger

I disagree with the recent letter to the editor “We can’t afford Biden’s spending.”
Remember when Donald Trump claimed that his tax reductions on wealthy individuals and corporations would be paid for by increased tax revenues generated by a growing economy? It has never come close. Trump’s tax cuts are increasing our nation's large budget deficits.
Where is the outrage over that?
Remember when Trump campaigned in 2015 on the wealthy needing to pay more in taxes? He also promised an infrastructure bill. He promised to repeal and replace ObamaCare, build a wall that Mexico would pay for, and eliminate the federal debt.
Biden’s spending plan will go back to the 2016 tax rates for corporations. I don’t remember our country’s economy failing to thrive in 2016. The recent letter to the editor complained that raising taxes on businesses will raise prices. Do you recall that the tax reductions in 2016 caused corporations to lower prices on goods and services over the past four years?
The Democrats' $3.5 billion infrastructure spending plan over a ten-year period comes to $350 billion per year, critical to the U.S. remaining competitive in the world economy.