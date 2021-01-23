Biden offers hope after Trump's hate -- Bob Vetter

If you ever doubted that words matter, just look at the end of Donald Trump's presidency and the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency.
The end of the Trump presidency will always be his Jan. 6 speech to his most ardent supporters who believed his stolen election rhetoric. His reckless words provoked an angry mob into storming the U.S. Capitol in an act of domestic terrorism. Words matter.
Compare Donald Trump’s words with the beginning of the Biden presidency. On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a short speech on the National Mall. His words compassionately recognized America’s shared sorrow over the loss of more than 400,000 Americans to the COVID-19 pandemic and honored the commitment of health care workers.
The very next day, the words of President Biden’s inaugural speech pledged that he would “commit his entire soul to uniting this country.” He also challenged all Americans to “open our souls rather than harden our hearts” toward each other. Words matter.
How much words matter has never been more clear. Trump’s words provoked insurrection while President Biden’s words were respectful and offered hope. I pray Americans choose hope.
Bob Vetter, Madison