Biden must walk tightrope in Ukraine -- Roy Christianson

The editorial from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, "How many red lines can Putin cross?," in Monday's State Journal was a ham-handed and confusing "analysis" of the war in Ukraine.

It contrasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "winning message of stalwart resistance against superior Russian forces" with what it called President Joe Biden's sanctions-based "nervous hand-wringing." The editorial never did state clearly what it advocated Biden should do differently, if anything. It conflated sending defensive weaponry to Ukraine with the United State's refusal to send more aggressive weapons like fighter jets, and indicated it failed to see the logic in U.S. decision making.

The editorial suffered from a lack of understanding of the delicate nuances involved in supporting Ukraine. President Biden is walking a veritable tightrope in dealing with a ruthless, nuclear-armed head of state, and is carefully negotiating U.S. support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia while attempting to avoid a potential third World War.

It is certainly frustrating to see what is happening in Ukraine, but there's an existentially bigger picture that the editorial seems unable to see.

Roy Christianson, Madison