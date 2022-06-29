Biden must rethink solar and wind policy, Jean Luecke

I want President Joe Biden to know that I support him. I believe he wants to do the very best for the U.S. He should keep at it.

But I would like him to look again at his climate control plan. So far, he has allowed hi advisors to lead him in the "follow the money" mode, subsidizing corporate wind and solar industrial projects. He needs to get someone to do the homework to show how wrong this is.

Corporations will greedily make loads of profit while all of Biden's constituents will pay more -- and not only extraordinary monetary costs. Their lifestyle, property values, mental and physical health will be hurt, too.

Giant wind turbines dramatically change and consume the rural landscape. Biden should stop the madness of the corporate industrial wind and solar takeover.

Biden shouldn't forget about the money and votes that his constituents give him. He needs to act quickly. This doom is happening all over the U.S. He should call a moratorium while he restudies his climate policy.

Jean Luecke, Dodgeville