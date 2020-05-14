Biden must replace the failing Trump -- Diana Vance

Attorney General William Barr saw to it that Mike Flynn, who already had pleaded guilty, will be set free. This has resulted in one kind of law for the president's friends, and another for the rest of us.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If ever our rights and our freedoms were in peril, it is now. When the rule of law is no longer preeminent, we are in the hands of a president who appeals to those who want power more than anything else.

But that is not all of us. We have to stand together and support one another against COVID-19 as the president shows he doesn't care about the people.

No one has ruled this country as badly as Trump. He must be defeated in November so Democrats can restore our nation. Joe Biden said he was proud of Americans. You will never hear that from the current president.

Diana Vance, Monroe