Biden must move beyond fossil fuels -- Zoe Rammelkamp
Biden must move beyond fossil fuels -- Zoe Rammelkamp

President Joe Biden promised to be the climate president and wanted to establish the United States as an international leader at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

But leadership starts at home. Biden can’t talk a big game at the climate talks while approving fossil fuel projects in Indigenous, Black and low-wealth communities. The most important thing he can do to show U.S. leadership is to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

Biden can use his existing executive authority to stop fossil fuel projects, just like he did with Keystone XL. From drilling on public lands to pipelines, refineries, petrochemicals and exports, he can direct his agencies to reject permits for fossil fuel projects today with a stroke of a pen.

We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels. And Biden can deliver it with executive action to not just build back better, but build back fossil-free.

Zoe Rammelkamp, Madison

