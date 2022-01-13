Biden must lead to save democracy -- Mick Maier

On the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, President Joe Biden delivered a stirring address castigating former President Donald Trump for inciting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and an attempted coup. I pray that it wasn't too little, too late.
Many initially believed that the acts of Jan. 6 were so egregious that Trump's political career was over. But Biden's efforts to "heal the nation" by remaining above the fray may have created an informational opening. The "bully pulpit" wielded by Trump and Fox News has been so powerful and pervasive that most Republicans believe Trump's claim that the 2020 was stolen.
The "stop Trump" coalition that elected Biden in 2020 may not hold next time without more frequent leadership and communication from our president. Biden urges Americans to decide what kind of country we want to be. I hope he is reconsidering the kind of president we need him to be to be to save our fragile democracy.
Mick Maier, Middleton