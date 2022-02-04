Biden must focus on our border crisis -- Craig Schultz

Whose border is President Joe Biden concerned about, and why?
Obviously, it's not our southern border. So why is the president of our country so concerned about a border half-way around the world that separate Ukraine from Russia? Both of these countries say President Joe Biden and the media arm of his administration should butt out and mind their own business. But he doesn't.
Maybe he just wants to start a war like his former boss, Barack Obama, did in Libya?
Or could it be that we as taxpayers can foot the bill for more military equipment, whether or not the proposed recipient -- Ukraine -- actually wants it?
We shut down pipelines in the United States but allow pipelines for Russia. We limit energy production in the United States, which will only make us more dependent of foreign energy producers.
Biden allows anyone who wants U.S. taxpayer-provided services to access them by illegally crossing our border, yet he's concerned about a different border that's nowhere near the United States?
Your next stop -- "1984."
Craig Schultz, Madison