Biden misled us on Georgia law -- Larry Holterman

President Joe Biden is wrong that the new Georgia election law “adds rigid restrictions on casting absentee ballots that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters.” The compliant media is parroting his claims.
Voters can vote absentee with no excuse. The law requires voters to have IDs to cast absentee ballots. But 97% of Georgia voters already have suitable IDs. Alternative identification will be provided free to anyone needing it. The law allows voters to return applications for absentee ballots online.
The bill expands ballot access by requiring large precincts with lines more than an hour long to add voting machines and election personnel. The law adds early voting on weekends that were not available before.
Biden claims the law makes it a crime for poll workers to provide water to voters. It simply prohibits campaign workers from electioneering within 150 feet of the polling place.